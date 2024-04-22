Man killed in La Porte County hit-and-run on US 6

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning on US 6, the La Porte Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were sent at about 6:03 a.m. to the 11000 west block of US 6.

The sheriff's office said an adult man was found dead lying in the westbound lane.

US 6 was closed for about three-and-a-half hours for the investigation.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain - Chief of Detectives Andy Hynek by calling (219) 326-7700, extension 2401, or by email at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.