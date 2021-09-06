Stores, businesses open, closed on Labor Day 2021 | LIST

If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.
Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, September 6.
Open normal hours:
- Target
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- CVS
- Walgreens
- ShopRite
- AMC Theatres
Closed:
- Costco
- DMV
- Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)
- Banks
- Post offices
- FedEx
- UPS
