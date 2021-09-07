Shopping

Labor Day kicks off great month for sales

By CNN
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but also a great month to snag some amazing deals!

According to Consumer Reports, now is a great time to get items to improve your home.

Great news if you love to host weekend football parties. You can score big on outdoor grills and TVs right now.

And keep that yard looking nice for your guests with discounts on lawn mowers, leaf blowers and even chainsaws.

Consumer Reports indicates right now is also a great time to upgrade your kitchen before those holiday meals. Major household appliances typically drop in price in September. But beware, the publication says there could be fewer discounts on these larger pieces this year due to COVID related supply chain issues.

Finally, if you're looking for a new cell phone, now might be a good time. And if the reports are true, Apple could drop the iPhone 13 this month, making all older models cheaper!

No matter what you're after, it's never too early to get those holiday gifts or stock up for next summer!
