Best deals Labor Day 2022: Where to snap up a bargain

There are lots of sales enticing consumers inside stores Labor Day 2022, and stores say they are looking to clear out their inventory.

"Shoppers can really expect a pretty robust set of Labor Day deals this year," said shopping expert, Aine Cain.

While you will find the traditional Labor Day deals on items, like patio furniture and mattresses, this year is different and will have more variety for one big reason.

"People are changing their shopping habits due to inflation," Cain. Said. "It's forcing people to get smarter."

Retailers are responding with some going "back to basics" to get shoppers in the door, like Target.

"It is offering things like meat. They are offering buy one, get one at a discount offers on grilling meats," said Kristin McGrath, editor for RetailMeNot.

It is offering $10 Target gift cards when shoppers buy other essentials, like pantry items and cleaning products, understanding that consumers want deals on "basics".

McGrath also points Out Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering a "warehouse clear out event," with discounts up to 80% off, like bath towels for less than $4 and a stainless steel cookware set for less than $50.

And get the most from retailer overstocks of casual clothing. The Gap is offering flip flops for $5 and tank tops for $9.

"One thing that's actually surprised me this Labor Day, we're seeing retailers offer a lot more electronic deals," McGrath said.

Deals, like a $50 gift card from Target for certain fit bit models, Best buy is slashing $700 off a massive 65-inch TV and rare MacBook sales with some models up to $400 off.