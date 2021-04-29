Lady Gaga dognappers arrested 2 months after incident that left dog walker shot, wounded, police say

Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed that it has made arrests in connection with the February 24 theft of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs in Hollywood, a violent incident in which the pop singer's dog walker was shot and wounded.

Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support
Lady Gaga's dog walker is speaking for the first time as he recovers from being shot by thieves who stole the singer's French bulldogs.



Details of the arrests were not immediately disclosed, but the LAPD is expected to release more information later Thursday.

The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer survived the shooting and the dogs were recovered after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward in the case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
