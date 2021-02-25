lady gaga

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot in Hollywood, French bulldogs stolen

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman shot and wounded a dog walker employed by Lady Gaga on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniadogssouthern californialady gagashootingu.s. & worldrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Arlington Park closing? Redevelopment ideas include Bears stadium: report
Parole bid for man convicted of killing CPD officer no longer opposed by Foxx
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Rep. Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office
Show More
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Committee picks Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar as new Madigan replacement
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
Hot mic catches Lightfoot swearing during city council meeting
Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday
More TOP STORIES News