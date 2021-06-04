Guns N' Roses, Lady Gaga postpone Chicago concerts this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two summer concerts at Wrigley Field have been rescheduled.Guns N' Roses pushed their July 21 show back to Sept. 16.Lady Gaga postponed her tour again to 2022.She had been set to perform at Wrigley Aug. 27. Her new show date at the North Side stadium has not yet been released, but tickets will be valid for the new date, Wrigley said on its website.In a statement, Lady Gaga said, "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022."