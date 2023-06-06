Caught on camera: Man sets fire inside lobby of Indiana's Lake County Jail

A man was caught on camera setting a fire at the Lake County, Indiana jail. Police are searching for him.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The search is on for the man who set a fire inside the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Indiana.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video showing the man dumping some sort of fuel around the lobby. It happened on Monday just before noon.

The man then appears to light a piece of paper on fire and drop, quickly igniting the fuel. He then runs out of the lobby before leaving in a blue SUV.

The sheriff's office said no one was hurt and there was no major damage. Police did not immediately provide further information about the fire.