Police identify person of interest in fire set in lobby of Indiana's Lake County Jail

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office said it has identified a person of interest after a fire was set inside the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Indiana.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video showing the man dumping some sort of accelerant around the lobby shortly before noon on Monday.

The man appears to light a piece of paper on fire and drop it, quickly igniting the fuel. He then runs out of the lobby before leaving in a blue SUV.

The sheriff's office said no one was hurt and there was no major damage.

The sheriff said they are trying to locate the man they identified as a person of interest, but have not released his name.