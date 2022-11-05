Man charged with threatening to kill family; dozens of guns seized from Lake Co., IL home: police

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. -- An armed man who allegedly threatened to kill his family members and have a shootout with police was arrested Friday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Following a search warrant for his arrest, RB Warrens, 49, of unincorporated Grayslake was stopped during a traffic stop as he was leaving his home around 10:40 p.m. near Lakeshore Drive.

Instead of following deputies' orders, Warren allegedly reached into his clothing. That's when sheriff's K9 Dax was released and bit Warrens in the arm. He was then placed into custody and a loaded pistol was recovered, police said.

Warrens was treated at a hospital for the dog bite and released back into custody of the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it took a report from a family member of Warrens, prior to his arrest. The family member told police they were fearful because Warrens threatened to kill them and threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. Warrens was also reported to be "anti-government" and have an "arsenal" of firearms on him, police said.

During a search of his home, dozens of firearms were located, including high-profiled rifles, shotguns, AK-47s and pistols, the sheriff's office said. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff's deputies. This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man. This situation emphasizes the importance of saying something to law-enforcement when you see or hear something concerning or suspicious."