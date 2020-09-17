Lake Forest shooting: 1 injured after drivers shoot at each other in road rage incident, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake Forest police said road rage led to a shootout between two drivers Wednesday night, with at least one of them being shot.

Police responded to the area of southbound Route 41 and Route 60 at about 7:59 p.m. and found a man on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers began treating the man for his injuries and he was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the man who was shot and the driver of another car were mad at one another and stopped at a red light.

Both drivers exited their cars, got into a fight and each fired shots.

Police are searching for a white Dodge Charger that was last seen driving west on Route 60. The car may have damage to a rear window from one or more gunshots.

Lake Forest police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Milczarek at 847-810-3810.
