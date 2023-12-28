ATM skimming device found at Lake Forest Bank of America

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A skimming device was found at a Bank of America ATM in Lake Forest, police said.

The device was found in the walk-up cash station at the branch at at 780 N Western Ave., Lake Forest police said.

Police released a photo of the card reader that secretly collects data from magnetic strips. That information allows thieves to make transactions and access your money.

Anyone who used that ATM should check accounts for fraudulent activity. Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of fraud related to the skimming device is asked to contact Lake Forest police at 847-234-2601 and ask to speak with the Investigations Section.