missing person

Coast Guard suspends search for kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday afternoon for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston Saturday evening.

In a statement about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said the search was suspended due to no signs of distress and no correlating reports of missing persons.

Fire officials said they were called out about 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call at 5:30 p.m. from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan, officials said. The surfer was reportedly not observed resurfacing.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan launched a small boat from Station Kenosha, and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City.

