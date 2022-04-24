Coast Guard suspends search for kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston

In a statement about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said the search was suspended due to no signs of distress and no correlating reports of missing persons.
Fire officials said they were called out about 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call at 5:30 p.m. from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan, officials said. The surfer was reportedly not observed resurfacing.
Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan launched a small boat from Station Kenosha, and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City.
