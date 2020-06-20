Lake Michigan lifeguards emphasis water safety on 1st day of Summer to prevent unintentional drownings

By Jesse Kirsch
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Water safety is front and center Saturday morning at Wells Street Beach in Gary, Indiana as Lake Michigan lifeguards prepare for swimmers looking to escape the summer heat.

Saturday kicks off the first official day of summer and first responders want people to be aware of the dangers of the lake.

"We have high water levels. There's a lot of beach erosion, a lot of new debris that's in the water that can be a hazard for boats as well as swimmers," said Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project Executive Director Dave Benjamin.

Benjamin said he expects more people to confront these hazards over the summer, many of whom may resort to jumping into Lake Michigan since some pools may be shut down by the pandemic.

"Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the nation," Benjamin explained. "Often times with drowning there's very little yelling, or waving. A drowning person is typically facing shore or the closest exit out of the water."

He said Saturday's presentation in Gary is all the more urgent because this year's earlier presentations were cancelled by COVID-19 shutdowns.

But now he's sharing safety tips once again.

"Flip, float, and follow. Go on the back and float," Benjamin instructed. "Conserve energy and get the breathing under control and then follow the float. Breathing in as long as possible for a professional rescue team to arrive."

Benjamin wants municipalities like the Cty of Chicago to have lifeguards on duty when lakefront spaces reopen, even if the beaches are officially still closed.

He said people will still find a way to swim, and this way there will be professional rescuers ready to prevent unintentional drownings, which the CDC says happen every day.

"You don't have time to call 911," he stressed.

Benjamin recommends always swimming near life guards on duty, and says you should wear a life jacket too -reminding us that even strong swimmers can drown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogaryindianaillinoissummerwaterswimminglake michiganlifeguard
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired Chicago Fire lieutenant dies after contracting COVID-19
Bagged garden salads recalled from ALDI, Jewel-Osco after outbreak of Cyclospora
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jail
15-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in Woodridge
Field Museum scientist dies of COVID-19
Mission accomplished: Malala gets Oxford degree
Show More
Chicago Pride Fest 2020 goes virtual
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Round Lake Beach police release video of arrest of man who later died
Video shows brutal assault outside store
More TOP STORIES News