Coast Guard, CPD to resume search for swimmer missing in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coast Guard officials will be back on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning to continue a recovery operation for a missing person in the water.

Officials received a call after 9 a.m. Tuesday for a person missing from a 27 foot boat about one mile from the shore. Friends on the boat told authorities that person went out for a swim just north of 31st Street Beach and never returned.

After an hour or so, the rescue effort was declared a recovery mission and handed over to the Coast Guard and police. They continued the search until 8:30 p.m. with no luck.

His children's mother identified him as Bryan Jackson and said he was with friends boating when he jumped into the water and had trouble.

This incident occurred after a busy weekend Labor Day weekend on Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least 35 people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, and now with lifeguards no longer working for the season, the message should be clear to avoid the water.

"A better message would be - entering the water may cause serious injury or death that should be replacing 'swim at your own risk' again because people are not swimming in the water, they are wading, or they don't know the risk of water or both," Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said. "It's kind of like a get out of liability free card."

Just Tuesday, a woman was pulled from the water at Montrose Harbor after 2 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital in very critical condition.

Earlier that night, a 27-year-old man was with a group of people jumping into the lake near 49th Street Beach. The man never came back up.

Officials found him, and rushed him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

