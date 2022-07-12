2 children rescued from Lake Michigan near Gary, Indiana beach

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two children were rescued from Lake Michigan near a beach in Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.An 8-year-old boy was rescued from the lake by lifeguards, Gary police said, but a 9-year-old girl slipped underwater and couldn't be located.Police said first responders formed a human chain to search for the girl while the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter searched overhead, eventually locating her.The girl was pulled from the lake and received CPR before she was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.No information was immediately available on the girl's condition. The boy is expected to be OK.