Authorities search Lake Michigan after woman falls from boat near Monroe Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities began searching Lake Michigan Tuesday night after a woman fell off a boat near Monroe Harbor.Chicago police said the boat hit a break wall just before 10 p.m. as a storm blew through the area. A source close to the investigation said the woman fell off the boat.Divers looked for her inside the break wall between the Shedd Aquarium and Monroe Harbor.Divers searched the water for an hour before they were pulled out and a surface search continued. They were out on the lake until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Meanwhile, the boat was able to dock and as it did, eight people were seen on it. Some of them got into a skirmish on the vessel just after it docked.It's unclear if the person was wearing a life jacket when this happened, but bystanders said she was not.