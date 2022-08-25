4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.

Three people are in custody and two more are being sought, Raoul's office said.

Authorities said the ring broke into dozens of video poker and video gaming machines at small restaurants and bars in Cook, DuPage and other counties while the businesses were closed. They then stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from the machines.

Gino Wuttke is charged with 41 counts of burglary, one count of theft, and two counts of money laundering, all felonies. His bond was set at $750,000.

His mother Giulia Wuttke was also arrested for her alleged participation, and is charged with two counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, all felonies. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Alyssa Slouka is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, all felonies. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Brian Morgan is also charged in the burglaries, but he is currently in prison serving time for unrelated charges. He is charged with 24 counts of burglary, one count of theft, and two counts of money laundering, all felonies. His bond was set at $750,000.

Police have issued warrants for Syed Zaidi, 41, of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington, Raoul said.