8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people have been injured after a car crashed on Lake Shore Drive Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Three people were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and four others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with one patient in critical condition. Another person refused treatment.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
