Parts of Lake Shore Drive reopened after dumpster fire sends smoke onto roadway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Lake Shore Drive that closed Wednesday as firefighters responded to a nearby dumpster fire have since reopened.

Chicago fire officials reported a fire downtown near Lake Shore Drive and Wacker Drive, sending smoke onto the roadway. The fire was contained outside in a dumpster and put out by around 2 p.m., fire officials said.





The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that the fire was not inside a nearby high-rise building.



Lake Shore Drive was closed for less than an hour as firefighters responded to the scene.

No other details about the fire are known at this time.
