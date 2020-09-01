animals

Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.
Videos recently taken by locals show several scary encounters between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the last few weeks.

One video captured a bear lying on the floor and eating candy and crackers. Another video shows a bear inside the store on August 12, and a customer swatting the bear's backside as it ran out.

Video from last month shows a store employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store, and the bear lunging at him.

"Not in the job description no. Not at all... fighting off bears was not in the job description," said store clerk, Paul Heigh.

The bears aren't just paying visits to the local gas stations. Another video even shows a bear inside a Kings Beach Safeway Supermarket.

