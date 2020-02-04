Kobe Bryant death: More than 1,300 basketballs, 25,000 candles removed from public's memorial outside Staples Center

G8 job by men/women ⁦@LALIVE⁩ went from Sun 2 Mon in just 12 hrs Due 2 massive #of items: 1353 b-ball’s,14 banners total length/width 520’x8’, >25k candles,5k of signs/letters/flags, >500 stuffed animals & >350 pr/shoes we will store & ⁦@Lakers⁩ will advise next steps pic.twitter.com/tWw2kIEw9m