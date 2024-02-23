VIDEO: Teens from Chicago area suspected in theft of 9 cars from Wisconsin dealership; 1 in custody

Waukesha, Wisconsin police say teens from the Chicago area stole nine cars from a Land Rover/Jaguar dealership Sunday.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A group of teens from the Chicago area are suspects in an organized luxury car heist in Wisconsin.

Waukesha police said one of the suspects has been arrested after nine cars were stolen.

Police responded Sunday morning to the Jaguar/Land Rover car dealership after receiving information from a maintenance worker that there was damage to a garage door.

After an investigation, police discovered eight vehicles belonging to the dealership and belonging to a customer were stolen.

Another law enforcement agency had engaged the nine vehicles as they fled the scene, Waukesha police said.

Police said a group of teenagers from the Chicago area were responsible for the heist and one of them is in custody. Two of the vehicles have been recovered.