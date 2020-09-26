Society

Activists mark Laquan McDonald's 23rd birthday as fight for police reform continues

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Activists, community organizers and residents gathered to mark what would have been Laquan McDonald's 23rd birthday as their fight for police reform continues.

His death is still their rallying cry. McDonald's legacy, and his shooting death by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke nearly six years ago, changed the course of policing in this city.

"We've seen some substantive changes in our city, but we have a very, very long way to go, without a doubt," said community organizer William Calloway.

Laquan McDonald shooting , Jason Van Dyke trial timeline

As the people who fought to convict his killer celebrate what would have been his birthday, they're also organizing once again after the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor walked way, unindicted for her death.

"Breonna Taylor hits differently, because it was because of the death of a black woman that I got activated. It was because of the death of Rakiyah Boyd in 2012 by a Chicago police officer that I even got activated," Calloway said.

"The justice systems have not changed, the value of life, Black lives, haven't changed," said activist Amber Leeks.

Breonna Taylor's family speaks following grand jury's decision, demands release of evidence

Taylor's mother, too devastated to speak Friday in Kentucky, conveyed that same sense of abandonment.

"I was reassured on Wednesday of why I have no faith in the legal system and the police and the law that are not made to protect us black and brown people," said Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagosouth shorepolice shootingvigiljason van dykelaquan mcdonaldrace in americapolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured in University Village blaze
I-55 reopens after several injured in multi-vehicle crash: ISP
More than a dozen charged in West Side drug sting 'Operation Split Corners'
1 injured in North Riverside Mall shooting; mall closed for day
Some Republicans accuse governor of intimidation over Fair Tax Amendment
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
$16K reward offered in Harvey mother's murder
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, mild
Joffrey Ballet dancers return after 6-month hiatus
Indiana to move into final reopening phase Saturday
IL reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Rittenhouse attorneys to challenge WI extradition
More TOP STORIES News