2023 trending workplace phrases explained

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to explain the 2023 trending workplace phrases.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While some try to keep up with young people lingo, there are now trending workplace phrases, too.

They include "Bare Minimum Mondays," "Shift Shock" and "Career Cushioning."

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Other terms include "Chaotic Working," "Boomerang Employee" and "Quiet Cutting."

Boomerang employees are somewhat common in Illinois, Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer described what the terms mean and spoke on whether or not employees should do them.

The LaSalle Network is a Chicago staffing and recruiting firm, according to its website.