Latinos Progresando's virtual series MEX talks celebrates Mexican history and identity

MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change.
Register HERE for MEX Talks
"Recent census data confirms what we already knew - Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," says Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation--it is a celebration of our people and our culture."
The speakers participating in MEX talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.
This year's lineup includes Mexican Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, author Luis Urrea (The Devil's Highway), National Museum of Mexican Art President Carlos Tortolero, interdisciplinary artist Roberto Sifuentes and many more.
MEX talks 2021 Schedule
September 14, 2021 - MEX talks Makers, a performance-based conversation
September 16, 2021 - It's Complicated, an identity-focused panel discussion
September 21, 2021 - History Speaks, a four-person speaker showcase exploring eras of Mexican history
in the US
September 24, 2021- The Music That Made Us, a Chicago-style daytime party featuring a DJ lineup and
storytelling
The full line up and schedule is available at www.latinospro.org/mex-talks. All events in the series are free
of charge, though donations are encouraged.
Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with Title Sponsor Constellation Brands, Presenting Sponsors Blue Door Neighborhood Center and The Boeing Company, along with the ACLU of Illinois, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Cabrera Capital Markets, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, McCormick Foundation, and
Sinai Chicago, among others to deliver the 9th annual MEX talks.
Latinos Progresando is an impactful and multi-faceted organization that provides immigration legal services, educational programming, and arts and cultural events that celebrate Chicago's Latino and immigrant communities. Individuals and families who are in need of immigration-related services should contact Latinos Progresando at 773-542-7077.
For interviews (available in English and Spanish), contact: Maritza Guzman, (773) 814-2438, m.guzman@latinospro.org
About Latinos Progresando
Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. With over 20 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace. Please visit www.latinospro.org and www.facebook.com/latinospro, where Latinos Progresando regularly shares information about the organization and its impact.
About MEX talks
Although still referenced as the most recent immigrants, the truth is that Mexicans have been in Chicago for nearly 100 years. There is a rich cultural history, and a century's worth of contributions from Mexicans that have made our city and nation what they are today. MEX talks is an annual speaker showcase created by Latinos Progresando in 2012 to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change. Rather than the traditional live event, the 2021 MEX talks is a four-part virtual series exploring the rich, complex Mexican history and identity.