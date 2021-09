Latinos Progresando's virtual series MEX talks celebrates Mexican history and identity

(PRESS RELEASE) Latinos Progresando, a Chicago community-based organization, will host its 9th annual MEX talks, a dynamic four-part virtual series exploring the rich, complex Mexican history and identity. The series will begin on September 14th and run through September 24th.MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change."Recent census data confirms what we already knew - Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," says Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation--it is a celebration of our people and our culture."The speakers participating in MEX talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.This year's lineup includes Mexican Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, author Luis Urrea (The Devil's Highway), National Museum of Mexican Art President Carlos Tortolero, interdisciplinary artist Roberto Sifuentes and many more.September 14, 2021 - MEX talks Makers, a performance-based conversationSeptember 16, 2021 - It's Complicated, an identity-focused panel discussionSeptember 21, 2021 - History Speaks, a four-person speaker showcase exploring eras of Mexican historyin the USSeptember 24, 2021- The Music That Made Us, a Chicago-style daytime party featuring a DJ lineup andstorytellingThe full line up and schedule is available at www.latinospro.org/mex-talks . All events in the series are freeof charge, though donations are encouraged.Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with Title Sponsor Constellation Brands, Presenting Sponsors Blue Door Neighborhood Center and The Boeing Company, along with the ACLU of Illinois, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Cabrera Capital Markets, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, McCormick Foundation, andSinai Chicago, among others to deliver the 9th annual MEX talks.Latinos Progresando is an impactful and multi-faceted organization that provides immigration legal services, educational programming, and arts and cultural events that celebrate Chicago's Latino and immigrant communities. Individuals and families who are in need of immigration-related services should contact Latinos Progresando at 773-542-7077.For interviews (available in English and Spanish), contact: Maritza Guzman, (773) 814-2438, m.guzman@latinospro.org