Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in New York City are investigating the shooting death of a crew member working for the television show "Law and Order."Police say the 31-year-old contracted employee was reserving parking spots in preparation for the filming of the show on a block in the Brooklyn borough of the city.According to authorities, the victim was sitting in his car, which had a traffic cone on its roof, when a gunman approached at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.Police say the suspect opened one of the car doors and shot the victim multiple times in the face and neck.He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.The identity of the victim, only described as a man from Queens, has not been released.Authorities say he was a contractor working for a company that holds parking spots for movie and television productions.Neighbors say it is pretty common to see such workers on their block."They're just doing their job, just setting out cones and making sure cars are where they belong," Ian Oberholtzer told our sister station WABC-TV. "Nothing out of the ordinary, and everyone's very used to it by now."WABC reports the block was permitted through the city for a TV shoot for "Law & Order: Organized Crime."Filming was set to begin after 6 a.m. Tuesday.NBC and Universal Television which produces and airs the program released the following statement: