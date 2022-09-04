Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot on the city's West Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood's 700 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The boy was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting; $5K reward offered

The victim was shot in the left knee and was transported to the West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.