Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting, community activist says

A five-year-old boy has died from his injuries in a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, a community activist said Friday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes confirmed Friday morning that Devin McGregor died from his injuries at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Police said Devin was shot in the head near the 7600-block of North Paulina Avenue in Rogers Park on Sunday night, just days after starting school.

He was sitting in a car visiting his mother while saying goodbye to his father, who was also shot. The bullets coming from a passing black Hyundai.

"You don't even know the pain that this mother is going through, this family is going through," Holmes said. "A mother has to get up in the morning and she is used to her baby pprobably crawling into that bed with her and getting that hug. As I have been knowing his grandfather for over 20 some years, he is missing his grandchild."

A $3,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

So far this year, 238 minors have been shot in Chicago, with 32 killed. No one has been arrested for this shooting.