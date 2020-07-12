Chicago police squad car hits Lawndale building; 3 officers hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6310204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An unmarked Chicago police car fatally hit a man on a motorized scooter Wednesday night in West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.The officers were traveling south in an unmarked car about 5:50 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, they crashed into a building in the 1300-block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.The officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.No other injuries were reported.On Wednesday, an unmarked Chicago police carriding a motorized bike on the South Side. The three officers were seriously injured and hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. They were later listed in fair condition.