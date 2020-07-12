Chicago police squad car hits Lawndale building; 3 officers hurt

The officers were traveling south in an unmarked car about 5:50 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, they crashed into a building in the 1300-block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
The officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, an unmarked Chicago police car struck and killed a man riding a motorized bike on the South Side. The three officers were seriously injured and hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. They were later listed in fair condition.
