Lawndale shooting, crash leaves 2 dead, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people are dead Wednesday after a shooting led to a crash in Lawndale on the West Side.Just before 8 p.m., people inside a westbound Chevrolet fired shots towards a Kia in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said. The Kia veered off the road and crashed into a fixed object, while the Chevy continued westbound and crashed into another vehicle in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road.Two people in the Kia were killed, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released their identities or disclosed the cause of death.Four people fled from the Chevy and have not been caught, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.