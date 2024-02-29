Father and son in North Carolina share a birthday on Leap Day

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The likelihood of a father and son sharing a birthday is a 1 in 1,500 chance.

It's an even smaller chance to both be born on a Leap Day.

North Carolina father and son Jeremy Ogburn, 44, and Andrew Ogburn, 8, were born on Feb. 29 but 36 years apart.

Leap years happen when an extra day is added to the end of February to align our calendar with the Earth's orbit. This happens every four years.

Andrew said he thinks it's very cool that someone he's related to has the same birthday.

Sharing a birthday was not expected. Andrew was due on Feb. 17, 2016, but in the last hour of Feb. 28, Andrew was born.

"We didn't think there was any chance," Jeremy said. "(But), here he was."

This is only the 11th time Jeremy has celebrated his birthday, and this is the second time for Andrew. So, that's why they are going all out.

"This year we're doing a lot more celebrating," Jeremy said. "I think I'm a lot more excited about having a birthday because we share it and it's exciting to see him being so excited that we're going to have one."

A father-son bond is always special, but it's safe to say this is different. Because on Leap Day, they're two of the 5 million people worldwide who will get to hear "Happy Birthday."

Whenever his birthday comes around, Jeremy said it's a reminder he has a unique birthday.

"It's kind of an interesting thing that happens, and it's even more fun to share it," he said.