"Letterkenny" is saying goodbye to Brad Pitt and other fans, after 12 seasons of quirky laughs.

LOS ANGELES -- "Letterkenny," the quirky Canadian comedy is getting ready to say goodbye with it's 12th season on Hulu. "I've been spoiled by this show," star K. Trevor Wilson recently told On the Red Carpet, "it was such a terrific bunch of people who generally cared for each other."

So how did a show about a fictional small town in Canada become so popular with American audiences? "I think there is a lot of heart in the show," added co-star Michelle Mylett, "people connect with the comradery in the town and they also like the small town chirping but at the end of the day we are all there for each other."

There's been plenty of fans there for the cast, whether for the show itself, or at the numerous live tour stops, and some of them quite famous. "One of our stops was in LA and Edward Norton and Brad Pitt came to our show so we go to meet them." Mylett said. "I met Brad Pitt," added Wilson, "and he told me when he comes home after a bad day he throws on Letterkenny."

Not a bad way to spend an evening. You can stream the final season of "Letterkenny" on Hulu now.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.