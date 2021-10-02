LGBTQ+

'Windy City Times' cofounder reflects on 35 years of amplifying Chicago's LGBTQ stories

October is LGBTQ History Month
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Windy City Times' marks 35 years of reporting Chicago's LGBTQ stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since 1985, Windy City Times cofounder Tracy Baim said they have been writing the first draft of history of the community in Chicago.

"We were dealing with the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its impact in Chicago. The parallel fight for gay rights because many people with AIDS were experiencing lots of discrimination," she said.

Baim said the struggles and joys of her community were rarely being covered by mainstream media outlets.

"We were there to create a voice for people and to make sure the breadcrumbs of our history could be found for later generations," she said.

Baim describes the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights as one of the most important stories that the paper has covered.

"A lot of people from the Chicago area went there and came back and changed Chicago forever. They ran for office. They started organizations," she said.

Today, the Windy City Times is primarily digital, only doing four print editions each year. But Baim said they remain committed to amplifying the stories of LGBTQ people in Chicago.

"A lot of what we are covering these days is intersectional issues on how LGBTQ people of color are affected by issues," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplgbtq+lgbtqgaylgbtq+ pridenewspaperrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
Benet Academy chancellor speaks out over lacrosse coach decision
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
Benet Academy hires coach after deferring job offer over gay marriage
Same-sex couples reflect on progress since Defense of Marriage Act
TOP STORIES
Trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies; ID'd
IL man lands in mess after returning IDES money he didn't file for
SWAT team called after 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout at Austin home
Workers who defy Chicago vaccine mandate will face 'consequences'
Historic increase in SNAP benefits starts in October
YA author inducted into Hinsdale Central HS hall of fame
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Show More
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
Lou Malnati's sells part ownership of pizza chain, family says
$75M funding added to Cook Co. rental assistance program
Brookfield Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
More TOP STORIES News