Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. headline iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Special

Hosted by Elvis Duran and Bebe Rexha, the special will air on The Roku Channel and Revry and iHeartRadio's digital offerings.
Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. on "Can't Cancel Pride"

iHeartMedia has announced that Kylie Minogue, Leslie Odom Jr., Olly Alexander from Years & Years and Yola will join previously announced performers Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Hayley Kiyoko, Jasmine Mans, JoJo Siwa, P!NK, Regard, Tate McRae and Troye Sivan for "Can't Cancel Pride" relief benefit special on June 4 at 9 p.m., then on demand throughout Pride Month.

The hour-long stream will also feature special moments from so many of the LGBTQ+ community's members and advocates including newly announced appearances from Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Karamo Brown and Tan France from Queer Eye, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, joining previously announced appearances from Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Mj Rodriguez, Nina West, Ricky Martin and more.

Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and diamond-selling singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, "Can't Cancel Pride" will bring together some of the biggest names in culture and entertainment and seek inspiration from the letters in PRIDE symbolizing Power & Purpose, Respect & Relationships, Individuality & Intersectionality, Dance & Defy, and Equality & Everybody.

You can catch the special presentation on June 4 for an evening of love, celebration and fundraising at 9 p.m. on The Roku Channel, Revry and iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

The event will be available on demand throughout Pride Month until June 30 on The Roku Channel, Revry, iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook.
