Society

A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?
EMBED <>More Videos

A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?

We did just that in Los Angeles to see what they have in common.

Watch the video above for an inspiring conversation - different ages, different sexual identities and different "coming out" stories, plus a few surprises!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pride
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News