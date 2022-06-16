movie

'Lightyear' blasts off with unique origin story for Buzz, fellow space rangers

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Lightyear' stars shine in Disney-Pixar origin story

The new movie "Lightyear" tells the story of the heroic Buzz Lightyear. Turns out, before he was ever an action figure featured in the "Toy Story" movies, Buzz was a space ranger. "Lightyear" gives us a look at his life.

For this film, Chris Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear, and was thrilled to do it!

"I was just living a childhood fantasy. You know, I've been really lucky in my career to have done a lot of things and work with a lot of wonderful people and been proud of a lot of work I've done but -- this was something really personal to me," said Evans. "I love Pixar movies. I love animated movies."

Evans was honored to follow in the footsteps of Tim Allen, who voiced the Buzz action figure in the "Toy Story" movies.

"I was happy that I was able to respect his performance by stealing from it!" Evans joked.

MORE | 'Lightyear' stars Evans, Palmer meet for 1st time at film's premiere
EMBED More News Videos

When Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear" premiere took over Hollywood, it also served as a first time meet-and-greet for several of the stars of the animated adventure.



The film also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba as Buzz's commander and best friend, and Keke Palmer as her granddaughter. Zurg, the evil force behind an army of robots, is voiced by James Brolin. And Taika Waititi is a clumsy space ranger named Mo.

"They're emotional stories. I always go to a Pixar film just to feel something. I know I'm going to probably cry and I'm definitely going to laugh and I'm going to feel fulfilled at the end," said Waititi.

"Lightyear" is also a lesson in what it means to be a team.

"Teamwork, what it means to be a leader; it's not always the same," said Palmer. "Accepting that other people are leaders, allowing, empowering one another to step into their own leadership roles."

"Absolutely. And also that I think to be gentle with yourself, not be so hard on yourself either, but that a setback doesn't mean it's not a set-up for victory," said Aduba.

Brolin is proud to show this film to his family, including son Josh's kids.

"You know, he's got, what, a 34-year-old, a 32-year-old, a 3-year-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old!" said Brolin. "So there's a little space in there. Too old? Oh, actually, no, this picture is good for everybody."

"Lightyear" is rated PG and is in theaters June 17.



Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviepixarotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Chicago native beams as action figure from new 'Lightyear' movie
Ryan, Kenzie K talk four-day work weeks and secret lottery wins
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
'I'm Charlie Walker' biopic of Black man who takes on big oil
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after father allegedly kills kids
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
Severe storms possible in NW suburbs as cooler weathers moves in
Man killed in deadly shooting at 79th Street CTA Red Line station: CPD
DACA recipients reflect on 10-year anniversary of program
Black and Latino Houses Matter connects homeowners to more than $26M
Show More
Hyde Park chef wins James Beard Award
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian businessman fights Chicago extradition
Chicago teen shares gun violence experience with federal lawmakers
Chicago native beams as action figure from new 'Lightyear' movie
Child injured on South Side, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News