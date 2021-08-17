Rapper Lil Wayne opened up to fans about his mental health struggles.
Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, talked about his experiences on the podcast "Uncomfortable Conversations."
The 38-year-old said when he was 12, he shot himself in the chest after suffering from a mental health crisis.
Wayne credits God for keeping him alive in that moment and said he now prays to cope with such struggles.
RELATED: Kanye West at White House talks mental health
He believes his mental health issues have not gone away, instead, he said they have changed due to his maturity.
He wants people to understand that mental health struggles are real.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-talk (8255), or you can text "strength" to the crisis text line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Rapper Lil Wayne opens up about mental health struggles
MENTAL HEALTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News