Lincoln Park fire put out near CTA tracks at Lincoln, Wrightwood, Chicago Fire Department says

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building near Wrightwood and Lincoln Avenue around 5 p.m.
The fire was near the CTA Red, Brown and Purple Line tracks, but did not appear to impact service.
Still and Box alarm 950. Wrightwood now struck out no injuries fire was in basement for most part. Investigation underway . pic.twitter.com/ivI1mEZ6xi— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 15, 2021
Chicago fire officials said the fire was out around 5:10 p.m. and was mostly contained to the basement.
No injuries were reported.