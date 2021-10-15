Lincoln Park fire put out near CTA tracks at Lincoln, Wrightwood, Chicago Fire Department says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at a building in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building near Wrightwood and Lincoln Avenue around 5 p.m.

The fire was near the CTA Red, Brown and Purple Line tracks, but did not appear to impact service.



Chicago fire officials said the fire was out around 5:10 p.m. and was mostly contained to the basement.

No injuries were reported.
