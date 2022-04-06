lincoln park zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo joins zoos across continent moving birds inside amid new bird flu outbreak

Nearly 23M chickens, turkeys have been killed across US to limit spread of the bird flu
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak

CHICAGO -- Zoos across North America, including Chicago's very own Lincoln Park Zoo, are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo and Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, are among the zoos taking extra precautions.

Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits.

RELATED: Bird flu 2022: Crews dispose of nearly 3M flu-stricken chickens from Wisconsin farm

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus.

Zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate.

Birds spread the virus through droppings and nasal discharge.

Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies.
