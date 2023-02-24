Lincoln Park Zoo news: All 3 new lion cubs are boys, veterinarians say

The cubs were born six weeks ago to lioness Zari.

The cubs had their first check up at the zoo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three of the new lion cubs at the Lincoln Park Zoo are boys!

That's what the zoo's veterinary staff learned when they gave the cubs their first health exam.

Until now, they've been monitoring the cubs and their mother Zari via remote cameras.

While they weighed roughly 2 pounds at birth, the cubs now all weigh 15 to 18 pounds.

While they weighed roughly 2 pounds at birth, the cubs now all weigh 15 to 18 pounds.

They unnamed cubs will remain behind the scenes for the coming weeks as they continue to grow.

The rest of the pride, including the cubs' dad Jabari, brother Pilipili, and aunts Hasira and Cleo will be in the habitat, waiting to meet the new members of the family.