New lion cub 'Pilipili' makes debut at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Pilipili, which means pepper in Swahili, is exploring the outdoor habitat for the first time under the watchful eye of his mom.
The cub was born on March 15 and is the offspring of 3-year-old female Zari and 4-year-old male Jabari, zoo officials said. He is the first African lion cub born at the zoo in 20 years, according to the zoo.
"As the cub grows, he has become more curious and active and has been surpassing critical milestones such as leaving the den box and eating solid foods," said Curator of Mammals Mike Murray. "Zari, a first-time mom, has provided incredible maternal care to the cub from nursing to grooming."
His caretakers say he has continuously surpassed critical milestones and call him a curious cub.
The cub's name honors the Pepper family, whose donation enabled the zoo to transform its historic lion house into the Pepper Family Wildlife Center.