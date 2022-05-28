lincoln park zoo

New lion cub 'Pilipili' makes debut at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

The cub is the 1st African lion born at the zoo in 20 years, zoo says
EMBED <>More Videos

New lion cub 'Pilipili' makes debut at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo's new African lion is making his public debut this weekend.

Pilipili, which means pepper in Swahili, is exploring the outdoor habitat for the first time under the watchful eye of his mom.

The cub was born on March 15 and is the offspring of 3-year-old female Zari and 4-year-old male Jabari, zoo officials said. He is the first African lion cub born at the zoo in 20 years, according to the zoo.

EMBED More News Videos

The zoo released a video of the cub with its mother Zari.



"As the cub grows, he has become more curious and active and has been surpassing critical milestones such as leaving the den box and eating solid foods," said Curator of Mammals Mike Murray. "Zari, a first-time mom, has provided incredible maternal care to the cub from nursing to grooming."

His caretakers say he has continuously surpassed critical milestones and call him a curious cub.

The cub's name honors the Pepper family, whose donation enabled the zoo to transform its historic lion house into the Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

EMBED More News Videos

The Lincoln Park Zoo cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art lion habitat Thursday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkzoobaby animalscute animalslincoln park zoo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LINCOLN PARK ZOO
Lincoln Park Zoo names new lion cub
Lincoln Park Zoo announces spring, summer event lineup
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak
African lion cub born at Lincoln Park Zoo for 1st time in 20 years
TOP STORIES
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Cause of death for boy found dead in suitcase revealed, police say
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Mother accused of killing daughter over 'taking her dad's side': cops
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Chicago celebrates Memorial Day weekend
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Show More
Naperville man charged with drug-induced homicide in overdose death
Memorial Day parade returns, ABC7's Stacey Baca emcees ceremony
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
IN man convicted in 1998 'drug-fueled' killing of woman, 2 teens
Chicago Weather: Clear, pleasant Saturday
More TOP STORIES News