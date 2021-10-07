Pets & Animals

Lincoln Park Zoo set to be led by woman for 1st time

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo will be getting a new president and CEO at the end of the year and she will be the first woman to take on the role.

Megan Ross will also be the first scientist to hold the position in the zoo's 153-year history.

Ross first joined the zoo in 2000 as the Hope B. McCormick Curator of Birds. In 2016, Ross launched ZooMonitor, an animal behavior monitoring app.

Ross spoke with ABC7 Thursday about her work and her vision for the Lincoln Park Zoo as well as giving advice for young girls interested in pursuing STEM careers.

For more information, visit lpzoo.org.
