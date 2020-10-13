Traffic

Lincoln Yards developer planning Chicago River bridge that could extend 606 Trail

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new bridge over the Chicago River as part of the Lincoln Yards project could connect with the 606 Trail.

The 606 Trail currently ends ad Ashland Avenue and there are plans to extend the trail further east.

Developer Sterling Bay wants to build a new bridge over North Branch of the Chicago River near Cortland Street as part of the multi-billion Lincoln Yards project, which could connect with the trail.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen in the middle of next year.

Sterling Bay says the project could create approximately 100 new jobs. The bridge project is expected to cost $35 million.

"Traffic congestion and disconnected transitways have been an issue in this area for decades, which is why I am very pleased to see Sterling Bay take this important step forward in its plans for the Dominick Bridge at Lincoln Yards. This new multimodal connection will allow for significant improvement in traffic circulation, cyclist safety and pedestrian access to the east side of the river," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.

"The City of Chicago's reactivation of the riverfront has created new opportunities for economic development, a cleaner environment and outdoor recreation," said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. "The Dominick Bridge will add to these efforts by creating a new opportunity for cross-community connections at Lincoln Yards, while also creating much-needed jobs for Chicagoans during this challenging time.

The Dominick Bridge will feature two pedestrian sidewalks, driving lanes in each direction and a dual direction bike path.
