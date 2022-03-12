BGA finds former IL Veterans' Affairs chief wrote $50K in checks to mom from political fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7's Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Illinois State Board of Election officials are looking into accusations of a former public official misusing campaign funds.
A Better Government Association investigation found former Veterans' Affairs chief Linda Chapa LaVia reportedly took $50,000 out of her political campaign fund last month.
La Via told the BGA the money was used to pay back a loan but election officials said the funds were never disclosed.
Following BGA inquiries, Linda Chapa LaVia said the money was to repay a 20-year-old loan.
An investigation conducted by the BGA found records at the Illinois State Board of Elections that show her campaign made no disclosure of a loan to her committee, launched ahead of her successful campaign to become a Democrat state representative from Aurora in 2003. It also does not show up in the original documents creating her political fundraising committee.
