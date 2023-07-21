Lion Electric opening electric vehicle plant in Channahon Friday

Lion Electric's new plant making all-electric vehicles like trucks and school buses will open Friday in southwest suburban Channahon.

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- Lion Electric's new plant making all-electric vehicles like trucks and school buses will open Friday in southwest suburban Channahon.

The creation of this electric vehicle plant is going to generate an estimated 1,400 and produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year. This is major news for Illinois and the greater Chicago area.

The creation of Lion Electric's new plant in Channahon is the first dedicated vehicle assembly plant in the Chicago metro since 1965.

This facility is 900,000 square feet and is the largest U.S. plant dedicated to assembling all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including school buses.

Governor JB Pritzker, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and other local leaders are expected to attend the grand opening Friday.

The new plant will also create new internships once it's up and running for students.