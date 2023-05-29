'The Little Mermaid' star Ariel greets new generation of fans at Disneyland

"The Little Mermaid" star Ariel has joined us land creatures and is meeting with fans at Disneyland!

Ariel from the recently released live-action movie is making a special appearance at Disneyland.

You can meet her inside Eric's castle library, near "It's a Small World."

On Monday, guests can also try some "Under the Sea" themed treats in both of the resort's parks.

At the box office, the film has already brought in $95.5 million since opening on Friday.

Disney estimates it will reach $117 million by the end of Monday.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

