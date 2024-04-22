Judge expected to approve $12M settlement in botched Little Village smokestack demolition

A settlement in the Hilco Chicago botched demolition of a Little Village smokestack is expected to get approved by a judge Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge is expected Monday to approve a settlement between the company that botched a smokestack demolition and the Little Village residents impacted.

The class-action lawsuit was filed over the botched demolition at a former coal plant in Little Village back in April of 2020.

Dust covered the village after the 380-foot smokestack came down at the former Crawford Power Generating Station on Pulaski Road.

Residents reported difficulty breathing, following the implosion and lasting respiratory problems.

The complaint alleges the toxic plume from the implosion was the result of negligent action by Northbrook-based Hilco.

Monday is the final approval hearing for a settlement reached in December in which Hilco would pay over $12 million to Little Village residents, businesses, and property owners whose health and property were affected by the implosion.

That hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.