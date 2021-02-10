localish

Buffalo Soldiers museum carries on legacy of Black soldiers

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is the only museum in the country dedicated primarily to showcasing Black military history from the present, all the way back to the time of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Buffalo Soldiers were members of the first all-Black units of the United States Army after the Civil War.

The Houston, Texas museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the museum at www.buffalosoldiersmuseum.com. You can also donate to the 1866 Campaign to help the museum recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmuseum exhibitblack historyhistoryktrkafrican americanslocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Raleigh Beer Garden: Record for Most Beers on Tap
Bite into these wild bagel creations in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces expansion in Phase 1B vaccine eligibility
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Chicago announces increased capacity for indoor dining
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Deadly Bloomingdale hotel shooting leads to business license suspension
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
Coke launching new bottle size for 1st time in a decade
Show More
Jay-Z, Tina Turner nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy' to air overnight
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at DuPage County Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News