localish

A National Teapot Show?!

With tea being second only to water as the most popular drink in the world, it's no wonder that it's inspiring the imagination of artists nationwide. The National Teapot Show has been held for over 30 years at Cedar Creek Gallery in Creedmoor, North Carolina. A bastion for fine craft, the gallery has served as a focal point for travelers in search of original handmade art. The show is held every three years and showcases the talents of artists across the United States and Canada. With only a portion being functional, these artists ask what makes a teapot a teapot, while showing off the beauty of their craft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
creedmoorlocalish show (lsh)stroke of geniuslocalishwtvd
LOCALISH
Urban farm feeds vulnerable residents during COVID-19
14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree
Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer
Meet the queen of commercials!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Gov. Pritzker announces $900M in COVID-19 relief as cases top 134K
Judge gives no immediate relief to Chicago police working 'non-stop shifts'
3 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash on SW Side: police
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Video shows brutal assault outside store
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Show More
Urban farm feeds vulnerable residents during COVID-19
Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service Wednesday
Indiana surpasses 41K COVID-19 cases days after moving into Phase 4
What Illinois can expect as COVID-19 crisis continues
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
More TOP STORIES News